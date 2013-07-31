Philippe Varin, chief executive officer of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, visits the third factory of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile company after its inauguration ceremony in Wuhan, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

PARIS Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) raised its closely watched cash goal for 2013 as it posted first-half losses contained by cost-cutting.

Excluding restructuring costs, Peugeot aims to reduce last year's 3 billion euros ($4 billion) in negative cash flow "at least by half" in 2013, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said as he presented first-half results on Wednesday.

The company's restructuring progress is "going more quickly than expected", Chatillon told reporters on a conference call, though he added: "We've still got a lot of work to do."

Peugeot, which had previously targeted 1.5 billion euros in full-year cash burn, recorded positive cash flow of 203 million euros in January-June as it cut capital expenditure by 764 million euros.

The operating loss widened to 65 million euros from 51 million euros before one-off gains and charges on a 3.8 percent revenue decline to 27.71 billion euros, the company said.

Peugeot also cut its net loss by almost half to 426 million euros from 818 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7547 euros)

