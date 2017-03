PARIS The question of whether the French state might take a stake in struggling carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is not on the agenda, a source at France's finance ministry said.

"An equity investment by the state in Peugeot is not on the agenda," the source said.

"The priority for the group is to pursue its recovery plan, to strengthen its alliance with General Motors (GM.N) and to continue its development."

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Lionel Laurent)