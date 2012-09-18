PARIS French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is close to a deal to sell its logistics division Gefco to Russian Railways after the state-owned company beat out rival bidders, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

Peugeot and Russian Railways are "preparing to enter exclusive negotiations," said the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential. A sale agreement "could be concluded in coming weeks."

A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to comment.

The board of Russian Railways was still mulling a bid for Gefco in August, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The board presentation, which valued the whole of Gefco at $1.3 billion (800.4 million pounds), said the deal would have a positive impact on Russia's global competitiveness by improving the quality of logistics services.

Peugeot had already shortlisted Gores Group, Platinum Equity, PAI and a team of CVC and AXA Private Equity as bidders, people familiar with the situation said a month earlier.

One of the automakers hardest hit by Europe's market slump, Peugeot said earlier this year it planned to raise 1 billion euros by selling a majority stake in GEFCO along with other assets as it struggles to contain mounting losses.

