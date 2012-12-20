A Peugeot logo is seen on a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS General Motors Corp (GM.N) and PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) have discarded the idea of jointly developing a large car and will base their alliance on three smaller vehicle projects, the automakers said on Thursday.

GM and Peugeot also said in a statement that they will seek to jointly develop a new generation of small gas engines and will explore "product and industrial initiatives in Latin America or other growth markets."

(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume)