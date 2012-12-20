European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
PARIS General Motors Corp (GM.N) and PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) have discarded the idea of jointly developing a large car and will base their alliance on three smaller vehicle projects, the automakers said on Thursday.
GM and Peugeot also said in a statement that they will seek to jointly develop a new generation of small gas engines and will explore "product and industrial initiatives in Latin America or other growth markets."
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume)
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse is to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (2 billion pound) net loss for 2016, and said it was examining alternatives to a planned stock market listing of its Swiss business.