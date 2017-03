PARIS A 7 percent stake in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen sold by General Motors was placed at 10 euros a share, at the bottom of the 10-10.25 euro range, traders said on Friday.

This represents a discount of 5.9 percent to Thursday's closing price of 10.625 euros. Goldman Sachs was acting as bookrunner.

The price of 10 euros a share indicates proceeds from the sale of the 24,839,429 shares represented about 248 million euros ($341 million).

In March 2012, GM paid 304 million euros for the stake.

