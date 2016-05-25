Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, atends a news conference in Paris, France, April 5, 2016 to outline plans for international expansion and a push into after-sales services, seeking to convince investors it can follow a... REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen (PEUP.PA) may raise its forecast for the size of the European car market this year when it publishes half-year results, Chief Executive Carlos Taveres said on Wednesday.

"The European market keeps surprising us in a pleasant way," Tavares said on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. "We will probably update our forecast in the half-year results."

The group, which is due to publish interim results at the end of July, already raised its forecast last month to 4 percent growth in demand in the European car market this year.

