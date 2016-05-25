PARIS French carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen (PEUP.PA) may raise its forecast for the size of the European car market this year when it publishes half-year results, Chief Executive Carlos Taveres said on Wednesday.
"The European market keeps surprising us in a pleasant way," Tavares said on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. "We will probably update our forecast in the half-year results."
The group, which is due to publish interim results at the end of July, already raised its forecast last month to 4 percent growth in demand in the European car market this year.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)