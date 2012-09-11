The Peugeot logo is seen on a car at a dealership of French car maker PSA Peugeot-Citroen, Europe's No. 2 automaker by volume, in Selestat, eastern France, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

France's Minister for Industrial Recovery Arnaud Montebourg (R), Emmanuel Sartorius (2nd R), appointed by the government to examine Peugeot, Pascal Faure (2nd L), vice-chairman of the CGIET, and Marie-George Buffet, Seine Saint Denis department deputy, attend a meeting with union representatives of PSA Peugeot Citroen's plant from Aulnay-sous-Bois to present a government-commissioned report at the Economy ministry in Paris September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) cannot rely solely on cost cutting to reduce its losses, and job cuts must not hurt its research and development capabilities, a government-commissioned report into the French car maker's financial situation concluded.

Emmanuel Sartorius, appointed by the government to examine Peugeot, also said in the report published on Tuesday that Peugeot should have considered its overall production capacity before deciding to close its Aulnay plant near Paris.

The car maker has said it plans to cut 8,000 French jobs, on top of some 3,500 unveiled last year, close its Aulnay plant near Paris and shrink another in Rennes, in western France as it wrestles with a tough European auto market.

"This study has shown that PSA is currently in a difficult situation, resulting both from economic and structural reasons," the report said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)