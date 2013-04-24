FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) may close its Aulnay plant a year ahead of schedule and shift production of the Citroen C3 subcompact to its nearby Poissy site, the company said Wednesday.
The French carmaker, which had earmarked the site for closure in 2014, is considering whether to shutter the facility near Paris this year as protesters disrupt production, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said.
"The fact that a small number of people keep disrupting our factory might oblige us to do so," the CFO told analysts and reporters on a conference call.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alison Birrane)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.