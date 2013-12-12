PARIS Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen tumbled 10 percent on Thursday, representing a 430 million euros ($592 million) wipeout in market capitalisation, after the car maker unveiled a big writedown and confirmed it is mulling a capital increase.

A source told Reuters late on Wednesday that the company's board had approved a plan for an alliance with Dongfeng Motor in which the Chinese carmaker and the French state would buy large minority stakes at a 40 percent discount to Peugeot's current share price.

"The discount that is being rumoured seems massive, which raises a lot of questions," a Paris-based trader said.

