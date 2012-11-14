BERLIN Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) denied a report on Wednesday that the Indian car maker is in talks to set up an alliance with French peer PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA).

"That is absolutely incorrect," Tata spokesman Debasis Ray told Reuters.

Germany's Manager Magazin had reported earlier on Wednesday that Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin is looking for an alternative should cooperation with General Motors (GM.N) and its European Opel division collapse, citing unnamed company sources.

Peugeot was not immediately available for comment.

GM and Peugeot have halted talks on a deeper tie-up amid misgivings about the French carmaker's worsening finances and government-backed bailout, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

