Japanese automaker Toyota (7203.T) is close to an agreement to purchase light commercial vans from PSA Peugeot Citroen's (PEUP.PA) threatened Sevelnord plant in northern France, La Tribune reported.

Under the tentative agreement, Toyota would buy between 5,000 and 10,000 vans annually from 2013, rebadged with its own brand, the French weekly said on its website, citing unnamed sources.

Peugeot declined to comment on the report.

The company last week announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of another French plant but said it was hopeful that Sevelnord, a joint venture with Fiat, would survive the Italian automaker's planned withdrawal FIA.MI.

Sevelnord's future depends on finding a new partner and obtaining concessions from unions, among other conditions, manufacturing chief Denis Martin said on July 12.

While still in office, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in April that Peugeot and Toyota were in talks to share production at the Sevelnord site after Fiat's exit.

