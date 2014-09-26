The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MUMBAI Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are among six banks picked to manage the sales of shares in two state-run Indian companies, sources directly involved in the deals said on Friday.

The combined sales, worth about $470 million (287.95 million pounds) at current market values, are part of government plans for a record $10.5 billion in asset sales in the year to March to help plug a budget deficit.

Morgan Stanley and Indian banks JM Financial (JMSH.NS) and Avendus have been selected to manage the sale of shares in state-run Rural Electrification Corp (RURL.NS), the sources said.

Standard Chartered, India's SBI Capital and Axis Capital will manage the share sale for another state-run company Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS), the sources said.

