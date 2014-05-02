LONDON U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has told Prime Minister David Cameron it will retain British jobs and a planned scientific research hub in Cambridge if it succeeds in its bid to take over rival AstraZeneca (AZN.L).

Pfizer laid out a number of pledges in a letter to Cameron, including establishing the combined company's corporate and tax residence in England and completing a substantial R&D innovation hub in Cambridge, eastern England.

Pfizer also vowed that 20 percent of the combined company's total R&D workforce would be in Britain if the deal goes ahead.

"We would like to assure the government of our long term commitment to the UK where Pfizer already employs a significant number of colleagues across Research, Commercial, and Administrative roles," the company said on Friday.

