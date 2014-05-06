Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne gives a speech about changes to the tax and benefits regime at the old passenger terminal in Tilbury Docks, east of London March 31, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said the government would support a possible takeover of pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer provided such a deal delivered jobs for Britons.

"Our sole interest here is in securing good jobs in Britain, good manufacturing jobs, good science jobs," Osborne said when asked by reporters about a possible deal.

"That’s what I’m interested in and we’ll support any arrangement that delivers that for Britain," he said.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)