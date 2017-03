People walk past the Pfizer Inc. headquarters in New York, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Pfizer's new chronic myeloid leukaemia drug Bosulif - also known as bosutinib - is too expensive to be used by Britain's state health service, the country's cost agency NICE said on Tuesday.

The latest draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which is subject consultation, follows two earlier rebuffs for new cancer drugs developed by Pfizer this year.

