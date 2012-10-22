Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said it would buy privately held-NextWave Pharmaceuticals for $255 million (159 million pounds), gaining access to the company's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, the first once-daily liquid medicine approved to treat the condition in the United States.
NextWave's shareholders would also be eligible to get up to $425 million based on certain sales milestones.
Pfizer said it was exercising its option to acquire NextWave under an agreement signed in the second quarter, under which it had made an option payment of $20 million.
The drug, Quillivant XR, is expected to be available in pharmacies by early next year.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.