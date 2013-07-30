People walk past the Pfizer Inc. headquarters in New York, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported second-quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts on Tuesday as the largest U.S. drugmaker lines up a business split that could lead to the spin-off of its generics division.

The company reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year.

For the second quarter, Pfizer's adjusted income fell 10 percent to $4 billion (2.6 billion pounds), or 56 cents a share, from $4.45 billion, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 7 percent to $12.97 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter income of 55 cents a share, on revenue of $13.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pfizer, whose CEO Ian Read has been reviewing the group's structure after divesting its nutrition and animal health businesses, said on Monday it planned to separate its commercial operations into two units for branded products and a third for generics.

Read said Pfizer's new model would help revitalize its innovation-based core drugs business, while enhancing the value of consumer and off-patent established brands, and maximizing the use of capital.

Pfizer's generics business, which represents 17 percent of total sales, has far lower profit margins than its patent-protected drugs.

Many analysts have urged Pfizer to spin off its generics business so it can focus on its core branded pharmaceuticals business, although any spin-off of a company division is unlikely before 2016.

Within the core drugs division, revenues from cancer medicines increased by 28 percent in the second quarter, helped by new products like Inlyta and Xalkori.

Read also said he expected business in emerging markets to accelerate in the second half of the year, led by China.

"From a total company view, we are tracking to our expectations for the full year and continue to capitalize on the investments we are making to better position Pfizer for long-term success," he added.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by Patrick Graham)