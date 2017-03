The Pfizer logo is seen outside their world headquarters in New York November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said its experimental breast cancer drug, in a mid-stage trial, showed a statistically significant improvement in patients' survival rates without their disease worsening.

The drug palbociclib was tested in post-menopausal patients in combination with the hormonal therapy letrozole, and results were compared with patients receiving only letrozole.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)