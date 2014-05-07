Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted more commitments from Pfizer on its potential takeover of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
"The commitments that have been made so far are encouraging," Cameron told parliament. "But let me absolutely clear, I'm not satisfied. I want more but the way to get more is to engage."
Cameron is facing intense pressure from lawmakers to secure binding undertakings about jobs, research and intellectual property from the New York-based company if it pulls off Britain's biggest takeover by a foreign buyer.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.