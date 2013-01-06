Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
Phablets, a cross between a smartphone and a tablet, are gaining popularity globally as consumers opt for bigger screens to perform multimedia functions.
Here are some companies that will likely benefit or feel the impact of the fast-growing phablet market, which analysts expect to quadruple in value to $135 billion in about three years:
WINNERS
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
LG Electronics Inc
Lenovo Group Ltd
Asustek Computer Inc
Google Inc (Android software runs on most of these devices)
Nuance Communications Inc (develops Swype software for keypads, enabling easier text entry on larger screens)
Nvidia Corp (CPU)
Qualcomm Inc (CPU)
POTENTIAL WINNERS
HTC Corp
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Panasonic Corp
Sony Corp
ZTE Corp
RIDING THE WAVE
Chinese manufacturers, and their regional partners, are building a niche for themselves. The main players are:
Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd (India)
Cherry Mobile (Philippines) www.cherrymobile.com.ph/
Karbonn Mobiles (India) www.karbonnmobiles.com/
Micromax (India) www.micromaxinfo.com/
MyPhone (Philippines) www.myphone.com.ph/
NXG Labs Pvt Ltd (India) www.nxglabs.in/
Oppo (China) www.oppo.com/
Zopo Mobile (China) en.zopomobile.com/
ON THE SIDELINES
Microsoft Corp (its Windows Phone software is only a handful of large-screen devices)
Nokia Oyj (its largest smartphone, the Lumia 920, has a 4.5-inch screen which puts it outside most definitions of a phablet)
Research In Motion Ltd
Dell Inc
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in HONG KONG and Jeremy Wagstaff in SINGAPORE; Edited by Ryan Woo)
