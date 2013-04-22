Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Cash-rich drug companies are likely to make more acquisitions in 2013 after a thin year for deals in 2012, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
In an review of the global sector reiterating a "stable" outlook, Moody's said leading companies such as Roche ROG.VX, Pfizer (PFE.N) and Novartis NOVN.VX had deleveraged after big deals three or four years ago and could start shopping again.
AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is also looking for acquisitions to strengthen its limited drug pipeline.
"Cash levels have been rising at certain players and debt funding is likely to remain inexpensive, setting the stage for heightened M&A activity this year," the agency said.
"However, we would expect such acquisitions to generally be small to mid-sized rather than transformational."
Bolt-on acquisitions of between $1 billion (£653.72 million) and $2 billion (£1.31 billion) a year can be digested by large pharmaceutical groups without risking their credit ratings, but larger deals are generally negative since they are often financed with debt.
In 2012, the sector saw few sizeable transactions, with the exception of Gilead's (GILD.O) $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset and the joint acquisition of Amylin for $7 billion by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and AstraZeneca.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Cowell)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.