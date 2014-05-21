NEW YORK Canadian equipment finance company Element Financial Corp is in exclusive talks to buy PHH Corp’s fleet leasing business for about $1.35 billion (800.3 million pounds) in cash, in a deal structured to include significant tax benefits, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

PHH said in February it was considering separating or selling its mortgage and auto fleet leasing businesses.

The source said a deal with Element for the fleet leasing business, PHH Arval, could come within the next two weeks. But the source added that the two sides had not yet finalised the deal and some details, including customer issues, needed to be worked out.

Representatives for PHH and Element declined to comment.

PHH's fleet leasing business, which provides auto lease financing and services to government agencies and corporate clients, including Fortune 100 companies, has about $3.6 billion of fleet leases, the source said. Analysts initially expected the business to fetch around $700 million. However, the source said the transaction is being structured using a step-up tax basis, which allows for the unit to be valued at a higher market value than the price at which it was originally acquired. That reduces the tax liability as a result of the sale because the gain on the sale is lower, the source said.

Element expects more than $500 million of future tax benefits from the deal, the source said. The expected purchase price represents 1.6 times the business' book value, the source said.

