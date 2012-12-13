A woman looks at clothing items while shopping in the new Topshop and Topman clothing store in New York April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON British fashion chain Topshop, part of the Arcadia retail conglomerate owned by billionaire Philip Green, will open its first store in China in May 2013, the company said on Thursday.

The high street retailer, which already operates in 39 countries, will open in Hong Kong in partnership with department store chain Lane Crawford.

Expansion in the Far East has been earmarked a top priority for Topshop, which has opened 27 new stores in the region over the past year.

"I am confident that the fashion-loving Hong Kong customers will enjoy the retail experience and fantastic product offer that Topshop will deliver for them," Green said.

Green recently sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop and Topman to U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners for 350 million pounds.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Christine Murray)