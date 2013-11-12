MANILA The Philippine central bank is ready to adjust monetary policy if needed even as it expects the impact of super typhoon Haiyan on inflation to be manageable, the central bank's deputy governor said on Tuesday.

"Monetary authorities are ready to act if and when adjustment in monetary policy is needed," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told Reuters.

"The monetary board has the space to review the options available to the BSP."

Guinigundo said there could be some price pressures due to supply chain disruptions but they were unlikely to persist.

The central bank will meet for the last time this year on December 12. It left the key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent for an eighth straight meeting last month.

