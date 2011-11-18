Here are some facts on Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, 64, former president of the Philippines, as a court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for her.

* THE CASE:

-- The Philippines' election commission said it had voted to file electoral sabotage charges against Arroyo, which could be sufficient for the government to stop the former president travelling overseas.

* UPS AND DOWNS OF HER PRESIDENCY:

-- A senator from 1992, she rose to become the first female vice president in 1998. On January 20, 2001, she was sworn in as the country's 14th president when predecessor Joseph Estrada was ousted on charges of corruption following weeks of street protests.

-- Months after she took office, some 20,000 supporters of Estrada stormed the gates of the presidential palace. Several people were killed, and Arroyo declared a "state of rebellion" that lasted five days. In 2003, disaffected soldiers seized a Manila apartment building and demanded Arroyo's resignation; the attempted coup was suppressed peacefully.

-- Promising to reduce corruption and improve the economy, Arroyo won a six-year term as president in a May 2004 poll that saw her widely accused of vote rigging.

-- Arroyo had been credited with improving the country's finances, raising taxes in 2006 and trimming the budget deficit. However, there were several calls for her impeachment over alleged fraud in the 2004 election. Arroyo survived two impeachment votes in the House of Representatives in 2005 and 2006 because her supporters held an overwhelming majority.

-- Critics also accused her administration of human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings of left-wing opponents.

-- In 2010, she was succeeded by Benigno Aquino who gained much support from Filipinos who were tired of the corruption associated with the Arroyo government, the most unpopular leader since Ferdinand Marcos.

* LIFE DETAILS:

-- Born in April 1947, Arroyo is the daughter of lawyer and late President Diosdado Macapagal. Her childhood was split between Iligan, on the southern island of Mindanao, where she was looked after by her grandmother, and Manila, where she moved permanently after her father was elected in 1961.

-- She studied international relations at Washington's Georgetown University from 1966 to 1968, where she was a friend and classmate of future U.S. President Bill Clinton. Arroyo then returned to the Philippines and married lawyer and businessman Jose Miguel Arroyo in 1968.

-- After qualifying in economics, Arroyo entered politics in 1986 when she was invited to join the government of President Corazon Aquino, the country's first female leader. Arroyo's first post was assistant secretary in the Department of Trade and Industry.

-- Constitutionally barred from seeking another six-year presidential term, she ran for and won a seat in the House of Representatives in the May 2010 presidential and parliamentary elections.

