MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte flies to China next week as he actively courts the Asian giant while ties with traditional ally the United States have come under strain.

Following are some details of the Philippines' two main bilateral relationships:

- In 2015, Philippine exports to China were $6.4 billion, to the United States $8.8 billion.

- In the same year, Philippine imports from China were $10.83 billion, from the United States $7.21 billion.

- China had provided the Philippines $115.33 million in official development loans and $5.7 million as grants as of December 2014. The United States has provided $1.15 billion in grants to the Philippines as of June 2015.

- About 250,000 Filipinos lived in China, Hong Kong and Macau as of December 2015. About 6 million Filipinos live in the United States.

- About 454,000 American tourists visited the Philippines in the first half of this year. About 400,000 visited from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

- Filipinos in the United States remitted $8 billion in 2015. The figure from Filipinos in China, Hong Kong and Macao was just over $1 billion.

- Washington has designated the Philippines, a former colony, as a major non-NATO ally. The two countries signed a mutual defence treaty in 1951. While the United States closed its bases in the Philippines in 1992, the two countries have signed a deal allowing increased U.S. military presence on a rotational basis and storage of supplies and equipment for maritime security and humanitarian missions.

- Manila will receive about $120 million in U.S. military aid this year, the largest sum since 2000 when the American military returned to the Philippines for training and exercises after an eight-year hiatus.

Source: Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippines Department of Tourism, Philippine central bank, Reuters

