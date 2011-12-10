Smoke rises from charred parts of an aircraft as investigators examine its crash site in Paranaque City, Metro Manila December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

An investigator views charred part of the aircraft at the crash site in Paranaque City, Metro Manila December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Fire-fighters spray water as investigators examine the site of an aircraft crash in Paranaque City, Metro Manila December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

MANILA A light aircraft crashed into a crowded slum near Manila's international airport on Saturday, killing 13 people, including three children.

Three people were unaccounted for and about 10 others were injured after the twin-engine, four-seater plane crashed shortly after take-off, police inspector Enrique Sy told reporters. All three on board were killed.

"So far, we have recovered 13 badly burned bodies in the crash site, including one near the wreckage," he said, adding it was impossible to identify the victims.

Paranaque city mayor, Florencio Bernabe, said hundreds of residents were left homeless by a fire sparked by the crash. It destroyed dozens of shanty homes and part of a three-storey school building.

