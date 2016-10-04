Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech to the members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

BRUSSELS Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's remarks telling U.S. President Barack Obama to "go to hell" and saying he could get weapons from Russia and China seem at odds with the warm relationship between the Philippine and U.S. people and the record of cooperation between the governments, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We've already spoken to this sort of rhetoric," John Kirby said when asked about Duterte's comments on Tuesday. "Frankly, it seems at odds with the warm relationship that exists between the Filipino and American people and the record of important cooperation between our two governments, cooperation that has continued under the Duterte government."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)