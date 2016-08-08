Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The State Department said on Monday the United States is concerned about extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, where officials say more than 400 suspected drug dealers have been killed by police since President Rodrigo Duterte took over.
State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said at a news briefing that the United States is urging the Philippines to observe the rule of law in detaining suspects.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."