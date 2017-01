FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on National Security Challenges and Ongoing Military Operations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

KO OLINA, Hawaii U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday that he found recent comments by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in which he appeared to compare himself to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, to be "deeply troubling."

Carter was speaking at a news conference after meetings in Hawaii with the defence ministers of southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, during which Duterte's Hitler comments were not discussed, he said.

"Just speaking personally for myself, I find those comments deeply troubling," Carter said.

