Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech to the members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will probably visit Russia after a trip to Japan, he said on Tuesday.

Duterte, who is visiting Brunei, China and Japan this month, has said he would like to "open alliance" with China and Russia, which have historic rivalries with the United States.

"I will go to Japan, then probably I will go to Russia," Duterte told newly appointed government officials in a speech.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)