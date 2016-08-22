The body of a man is pictured with a gun under his hand, whom police said was killed during a drug bust operation on ''Shabu'' (Meth), in Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

MANILA The number of drug-related killings since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in May and began his anti-narcotics war has doubled to about 1,800, police said on Monday.

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa told a Senate committee investigating extrajudicial killings that 712 drug traffickers and users had been killed during police operations. Police were also investigating 1,067 drug-related killings outside police work, Dela Rosa said.

The United Nations has urged Manila to stop the extra-judicial executions and killings that have escalated since Duterte won the presidency on a promise to wipe out drugs.

