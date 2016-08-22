Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday expressed concern about reports of extrajudicial drug killings in the Philippines and urged President Rodrigo Duterte’s government to ensure that law-enforcement efforts “comply with its human rights obligation.”
The State Department comment followed the release of Philippines police figures showing there have been about 1,800 drug-related killings since Duterte took office seven weeks ago and launched a war on narcotics, far higher than previously believed.
“We are concerned by reports regarding extrajudicial killings of individuals suspected to have been involved in drug crimes in the Philippines,” State Department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen said. “The United States believes in the rule of law, due process, and respect for universal human rights, and that these principles promote long-term security.”
(Reporting By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian authorities have charged two former officers in the Federal Security Service and an employee of cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab with committing treason in the interests of the United States, the Interfax news agency reported.