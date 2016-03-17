Amando Tetangco, governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), answers questions during an interview at the BSP headquarters in Manila January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA The Philippine central bank said on Thursday it saw no need to change its monetary policy stance, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and signalled fewer rate rises this year.

"We continue to see no pressing need to change the stance of monetary policy at this time," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said ahead of the central banks next policy review on March 23.

The central bank has kept its key overnight borrowing rate PHCBIR=ECI at 4.0 percent since October 2014.

(This version of the story corrects third paragraph to remove reference to 25 bps rise)

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)