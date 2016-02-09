Amando Tetangco, governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), answers questions during an interview at the BSP headquarters in Manila January 17, 2014. T REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold on Thursday, with economic growth forecast to stay strong and inflation seen as remaining manageable.

All 10 economists polled by Reuters expected the bank's policy-making Monetary Board to keep its benchmark rate steady at 4.0 percent when it meets for the first time this year on Feb. 11.

Southeast Asia's fifth-largest economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter as strong domestic demand and government spending cushioned the impact of weak exports which are hurting many of its larger, trade-reliant Asian neighbours.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco has said the central bank will closely watch global growth and volatility in financial markets to see if a change in monetary policy is needed.

At least four economists who gave long-term projections on interest rates believe the central bank's next move will be a hike in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)