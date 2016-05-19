Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao (R) poses with a supporter after he was declared by elections officials as one of the 12 new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao shows a clenched fist as he poses with supporters, after he was declared by elections officials as one of the 12 new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

REFILE - CORRECTING IDENTITY OF SENATOR ON THE RIGHT Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao raises arms with other newly elected senators Dick Gordon (L) and Kiko Pangilinan (R) in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A supporter takes a selfie with Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao (R) after he was declared by elections officials as one of the 12 new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Supporters take a selfie with Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao after he was declared by elections officials as one of the 12 new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Newly elected senators Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao (R) and Joel Villanueva congratulate each other after being declared by elections officials as new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino boxer and Senatorial candidate Manny Pacquiao, waves from a truck during election campaigning in Malabon Metro Manila in the Philippines May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Elections officials congratulate Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao after he was declared a senator, in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Philippine boxing star and Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a news conference after being proclaimed by elections officials as one of the new members of the upper house of Congress in Manila, Philippines May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao, WBO world welterweight champion, scored a big political victory on Thursday when the elections commission declared he was among 12 new members of the upper house of Congress.

Last week, about 80 percent of 55 million eligible voters cast their ballots to choose a president, vice president, 12 senators, 200 members of the lower house of Congress and 18,000 local officials in general elections held every six years.

"I can focus and discipline myself, the way I did in boxing to help the nation," Pacquiao told reporters, saying, as a new senator, he would push for free education at all levels.

The 37 year-old two-term congressman also said he favours restoring the death penalty for drug-related and other serious crimes.

President-elect Rodrigo Duterte has said he will ask Congress to re-introduce a death penalty that was repealed in 2006.

"In the eyes of God, it is not unlawful," Pacquiao said of capital punishment.

The former eight-division world boxing champion, who stood as a member of one of the losing presidential candidates, won more than 16 million votes to come in seventh place for 12 vacant seats in the upper house of Congress.

Opinion polls showed Pacquiao was among the top choices for a senate seat but he dropped a few notches down in the polls after he made an anti-gay remark in February.

A month before elections, his ratings improved after a convincing victory over American champion Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas, knocking him down twice in the 12-round bout.

(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel)