MANILA Philippine banana exporters, hurting from delays in payments on shipments to Iran because of Western sanctions, are considering halting exports completely to one of their biggest markets, the head of an industry group said on Friday.

The traditional two-week payment delivery from Iranian buyers has been stretched to more than four weeks starting from January, with Iran even offering oil as payment for shipments, said Stephen Antig, president of the Pilipino Banana Growers' and Exporters' Association (PBGEA).

"Some of the local banana producers are now rethinking if they should continue trades with Iran," Antig told Reuters in a telephone interview.

New financial sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union make it difficult for Iran to pay for staple food and other imports, prompting the country of 74 million to resort to barter trade.

Another option for the domestic industry was to accept payment in currencies other than the Iranian rial, Antig said.

"We continue to ship to Iran and the volume has not really decreased significantly," he added.

The exporters' group from the Philippines, the world's third biggest banana exporter, shipped 560,000 tonnes of the fruit to the Middle East last year, sending half of that volume to Iran.

Antig said the figure did not include exports by small banana growers, who do not belong to the group, which represents 32 companies.

He said the industry group had discussed Iran's proposed oil-for-banana deal with Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo, who advised it to seek other markets despite Iran being one of the three biggest buyers of Philippine bananas.

"I think the government should really look into that," said Antig, regarding the oil-for-bananas deal. "We are open to all possibilities and all options for as long as we can continue exporting bananas to the Middle East and Iran."

Domingo is out of the country and was not immediately available for comment.

But an oil-for-bananas deal seems unlikely for the Southeast Asian nation as its chief ally, the United States, has urged countries to reduce oil imports from Iran, fearing Iran might use its nuclear programme to develop nuclear weapons.

In January, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury Neal Wolin met Philippine officials to explain the United States' sanctions on countries importing oil from Iran.

The Philippines needs to cut current oil purchases from Iran, which fill about 5 percent of its total needs, to be exempt from sanctions that take effect on February 29.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Clarence Fernandez)