MANILA Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc (JGS.PS) said on Tuesday it will buy San Miguel Corp's (SMC.PS) stake in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) (MER.PS) for 72 billion pesos ($1.65 billion), a discount of around 19 percent to market prices.

"JG Summit intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and equity capital," JG Summit said in a filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange. It gave no further details.

The stake is equivalent to 27.1 percent of Meralco's equity and, according to current market prices, worth around $2 billion. JG Summit and San Miguel were not immediately available for further comment on the deal, which was announced on Monday.

