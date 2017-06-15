After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines A Philippines politician said on Thursday residents fleeing besieged Marawi City had seen at least 100 bodies in an area where intense fighting has taken place between security forces and Islamist militants in the last three weeks.
Zia Alonto Adiong, who is helping in rescue and relief efforts, said he had earlier mistakenly said 500 to 1,000 dead bodies were seen by residents.
"I'm sorry, I'm talking about the estimated number of trapped residents," he told reporters.
"Dead bodies, at least 100, scattered around the encounter area."
The military has said 290 people have died in more than three weeks of fighting, including 206 militants, 58 soldiers and 26 civilians.
(Corrects throughout after politician says he was mistaken, and number referred to hostages, not dead)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Michael Perry and Clarence Fernandez)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.