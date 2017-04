Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Paris Agreement on climate change held at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TORONTO Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he was outraged by the death of Canadian hostage John Ridsdel in the Philippines, calling it an act of "cold-blooded murder."

The former mining executive was executed by Abu Sayyaf militants in the Philippines, the Canadian government confirmed earlier.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chris Reese)