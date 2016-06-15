MANILA The Philippines confirmed on Tuesday the execution a Canadian man held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group on a remote southern island since he was captured with three other people in September 2015.
"We strongly condemn the brutal and senseless murder of Mr. Robert Hall, a Canadian national, after being held captive by the Abu Sayyaf group in Sulu for the past nine months," Philippines President Benigno Aquino said in a statement issued by his communications secretary.
