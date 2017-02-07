MANILA A Philippine mining industry group said on Tuesday it will invoke a presidential order on freedom of information to force the environment agency to release the results of its mining audit.

"The Chamber has decided to file a Freedom of Information requesting the Secretary or the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) to provide all the information related to the audit," said Artemio Disini, chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez on Thursday ordered 23 of the country's 41 mines shut permanently, saying many were operating in watersheds.

However, a team that reviewed an audit of the country's mines had recommended suspension of operations and payment of fines for environmental violations, rather than closure, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

