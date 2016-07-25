Former U.N. chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to push for several economic reforms to support the economy, including easing tax rules, streamlining investment applications, and relaxing the secrecy law on bank deposits.
"My administration will pursue tax reforms towards simpler, more equitable and more efficient tax system that can foster investment and job creation," Duterte said in his State of the Nation Address to Congress.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON Nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily barred from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order may be blocked indefinitely, and others might be added to the list, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.
MANILA The Philippine defence ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.