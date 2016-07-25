MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to push for several economic reforms to support the economy, including easing tax rules, streamlining investment applications, and relaxing the secrecy law on bank deposits.

"My administration will pursue tax reforms towards simpler, more equitable and more efficient tax system that can foster investment and job creation," Duterte said in his State of the Nation Address to Congress.

