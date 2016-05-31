Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
DAVAO CITY, Philippines Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would pursue an independent foreign policy and would not rely on long-time security ally the United States, when asked about relations with China including over the disputed South China Sea.
"I will be chartering a course on its own and will not be dependent on the United States," Duterte told a news conference after presenting his Cabinet, a day after he was officially proclaimed winner of the May 9 elections.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
WASHINGTON A watchdog agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is planning to review how President Donald Trump's immigration executive order to temporarily suspend travel from seven majority-Muslim nations was implemented.
PARIS A video showing a reporter being grabbed by security men and hustled away after asking a question of National Front leader Marine Le Pen circulated on the Internet on Thursday amid confusion over the circumstances of the incident.