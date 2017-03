MANILA The Philippines issued a tsunami alert level 1, its lowest alert level, and warned residents along the country's eastern coast to stand-by for possible evacuation orders after a strong earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Wednesday.

"No evacuation yet, people should just be alert," Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills)