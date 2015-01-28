President Benigno Aquino adjusts his spectacles during an address to the nation, regarding the clash between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force and Muslim rebels, at the presidential palace in Manila January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA/CAMP DARAPANAN, Philippines Philippine President Benigno Aquino urged legislators on Wednesday not to abandon a plan for autonomy for Muslims to end a decades-old insurgency after a clash in which dozens of people were killed, saying doing so would dash hopes for peace.

A top official described the clash on Sunday, which shattered a three-year ceasefire, as a "misencounter" during a bid to arrest two militants who had taken refuge with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters.

Forty-four police commandos were killed and 12 wounded, along with 11 rebels, officials have said.

The rebels, fighting government forces for 45 years in the south of the largely Roman Catholic country, have agreed to disarm in exchange for an autonomous government.

But the Senate suspended work on a Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) to set up the autonomous region after the clash and some legislators fear it may be abandoned altogether.

"This shouldn't happen," Aquino said in an address to the nation aired on television and radio.

"The entire peace process is at stake with this law. If we fail to pass the law at the soonest possible time, the peace process will fail and the status quo will remain."

The Muslim insurgency has killed 120,000 people, displaced 2 million and stunted growth in the poor but resource-rich south.

The Senate had hoped to pass the legislation creating the zone with economic and political powers before the end of March. Aquino wants arrangements completed before his term ends next year.

Earlier, Senate President Franklin Drilon said prospects for the legislation had been hurt by the violence.

"This incident may be used as a reason not to pass or really delay this BBL," Drilon said in a radio interview.

"THREAT OF WAR"

The policemen were killed while they were pulling out of a village in Maguindanao province where intelligence reports indicated Zulkifli bin Hir, a wanted Malaysian bomb expert, was hiding, Aquino said.

Bin Hir, a member of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah militant group who has a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, was believed to have been killed in the clash, Aquino said.

Filipino militant Abdul Basit Usman, who has a $1 million bounty on his head, fought with the police in the encounter, Aquino said.

Aquino said his approval had not been needed for the police to go after the militants as they had warrants out for them. Several attempts to arrest them in the past had failed, he said.

Earlier, Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., head of the committee holding hearings on the bill, who suspended proceedings this week, said the Senate needed to know the facts before pressing on with efforts "to ensure true and lasting peace".

"The peace process cannot proceed under the threat of violence, under the threat of war," he said.

Two senators who co-authored the bill have withdrawn their support, dimming its prospects even further.

The rebels justified their action against the police as self-defence and said they were committed to peace.

"I hope the peace process will not be the first and biggest casualty," Ebrahim Murad, chairman of the MILF, told reporters at a well-guarded rebel camp in the south.

Murad, dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and slacks and looking more like a businessman than an insurgent chief, said his group was investigating the clash.

"We will impose sanctions on our own troops if they are found to have violated any rules," he said.

(Editing by Robert Birsel)