German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
MANILA The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Wednesday $523 million in disaster assistance for Philippine communities ravaged by super typhoon Haiyan, as authorities continued to struggle to bring relief to millions of victims.
The Manila-based lender said it would provide $23 million in grants to address immediate needs, the latest in a growing list of offers to the Philippines from around the world.
It also stands ready to provide the Philippines with a $500 million emergency loan to help reconstruct communities flattened by the one of the strongest storms ever recorded.
"We are working in close collaboration with the government and all other international agencies to provide hope and rebuild the lives of more than 11 million people affected by what is being described as one of the Philippines' worst ever natural disasters," ADB President Takehiko Nakao said in a statement.
The government has been overwhelmed by the force of the typhoon, which decimated large swathes of Leyte province where local officials have said they feared 10,000 people died, many drowning in a tsunami-like surge of seawater.
President Benigno Aquino said the officials had overstated the loss of life, saying the death toll was closer to 2,000 or 2,500.
The overall financial cost of the destruction was hard to assess. Initial estimates varied widely, with a report from German-based CEDIM Forensic Disaster Analysis putting the total at $8 billion to $19 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.