German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
Desperation gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as looting turned deadly and survivors panicked over delays in supplies of food, water and medicine.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of donations and efforts from countries and organisations, supplementing supplies being flown in from elsewhere in the Philippines.
- The ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK: $500 million in emergency loans and $23 million in grants.
- AUSTRALIA: A$10 million ($9.3 million) package, including medical personnel and non-food items such as tarpaulins, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, water containers and hygiene kits.
- BRITAIN: 10 million pound ($16 million) package, including temporary shelter, water, plastic sheeting and household items, as well as military aid. Government also to match pound for pound public donations.
- NEW ZEALAND: NZ$2.15 million ($1.7 million) in aid.
- JAPAN: $10 million in aid. A 25-strong emergency medical relief team has been dispatched.
- SOUTH KOREA: aid worth $5 million and a 40-member disaster relief team. Korea Red Cross giving $100,000 and starting a nationwide donation campaign aiming for 10 billion won ($9.32 million).
- INDONESIA: $2 million worth of aid, including $1 million in food, medicines and logistical aid.
- UAE: $10 million to provide support and humanitarian assistance.
- UNITED STATES: $20 million and a team of about 90 Marines and sailors. Aircraft carrier and four Navy ships sailed for the Philippines from Hong Kong on Tuesday.
- The U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID): 55 tons of emergency food. The U.S. EMBASSY is sending $100,000 for water and sanitation support.
- THE U.S. CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE estimate $10.5 million in corporate aid has been donated.
- The EUROPEAN COMMISSION: eight million euros ($11 million).
- CHINA: $100,000 and the Chinese Red Cross a further $100,000. China is also sending tents and blankets.
- THE VATICAN: 3 million euros ($4 million), adding to $150,000 given by the Pope and 100,000 euros ($134,000) by Catholic charity Caritas.
- INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE: an emergency team and a $10 million appeal for aid.
- MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES: 30 people including medical personnel, logisticians and psychologists. Also sending 200 tonnes of medical and relief items.
- THE U.N. CHILDREN'S FUND (UNICEF): $1.3 million worth of supplies. Appealing for $3.4 million to aid affected children and pregnant mothers.
- THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME: 44 tons of high-energy biscuits, as well as emergency supplies and communications equipment.
- The U.N. REFUGEE AGENCY: emergency airlift to send aid and supplies.
- THE U.N. FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION: calling for $24 million for immediate intervention in fisheries and agriculture.
- THE INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT MOVEMENT: $78 million, sheltering an estimate of 128,000 families.
(Writing by Laura Philomin; Editing by Nick Macfie)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.