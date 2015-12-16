Cargo vessels are docked at the north harbor in Navotas city, north of Manila December 15, 2015, after Philippine Coastguard prohibited vessels from sailing due to heavy current and winds brought by Typhoon Melor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Fishing boats are docked at the Manila bay in Navotas city, north of the capital December 15, 2015, after Philippine Coastguard prohibited small boats from sailing due to heavy current and winds brought by Typhoon Melor. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Volunteers pack relief rations at a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila, before distribution to affected families by Typhoon Melor in central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents are seen at their damaged houses after strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor battered Barcelona town, Sorsogon province, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Guinio

Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor battered Barcelona town, Sorsogon province, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Guinio

Damaged houses and debris are seen after strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor battered Gubat town, Sorsogon province, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Renelyn Loquinario

Residents eat outside of their damaged shanties after strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor battered Barcelona town, Sorsogon province, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Renelyn Loquinario

Residents are seen among debris and damaged houses after strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor battered Barcelona town, Sorsogon province, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Renelyn Loquinario

Residents are seen in a coastal area battered by strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor in Legazpi city, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Residents are seen in a coastal area battered by strong winds and heavy rains brought by typhoon Melor in Legazpi city, central Philippines December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

MANILA Nine people were killed and hundreds spent the night huddled on their roofs in the central Philippines as floods generated by a powerful typhoon inundated villages, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

Typhoon Melor had paralysed the capital, Manila, by late Tuesday, with floodwaters chest-deep in some areas disrupting train services and causing traffic gridlock on major roads. Five people were listed as missing.

The typhoon, known locally as Nona, was about 150 km (95 miles) northwest of Mindoro island, just to the south of Manila, with winds at its centre of 130 kph (80 mph).

Mindoro Governor Alfonso Umali said in a radio interview four people were killed in what he described as one of the strongest typhoons to hit the province in years.

Another five people were killed in Northern Samar, where Melor first made landfall further south. About 90 percent of the province was affected, said disaster official Jonathan Baldo.

"Many people will spend Christmas in evacuation centres without power and potable water," Baldo said.

Thousands of lightly constructed houses had been reduced to "matchsticks", he said.

"It may take three to four months to restore power in the province after power lines and electricity posts were toppled by strong winds," Baldo said.

Five fishermen were missing in Albay gulf on the heavily populated main island of Luzon, officials there said.

About 120 domestic flights were grounded and nearly 200 ferry services were stopped.

The storm forced the evacuation of about 800,000 people to shelters. Another storm is expected to hit the southern Philippines later this week, forecaster Accuweather said.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year. In 2013, typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people and left 1.4 million homeless in the central Philippines.

