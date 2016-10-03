WASHINGTON The United States has not been contacted by Philippines defence authorities about President Rodrigo Duterte's comments on ending joint military exercises, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, noting it expected Manila to live up to its commitments.

"We've not been officially contacted by the Philippine defence department authorities regarding President Duterte's statement," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters. "I'd also note that we'll live up to our commitments and we'll expect them to live up to theirs."

Duterte said during a visit to Vietnam that he was "serving notice now to the Americans" that marine drills beginning in the Philippines this week would be the last with U.S. forces.

